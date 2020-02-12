Ministry of Internal Affairs appeals to foreign citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

The cases of departure from the country without payment of penalty of the foreigners and the persons without citizenship having violated traffic rules with the vehicles brought in our country or rented in Azerbaijan will be prevented, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) told APA.

For this purpose, at all border crossing stations of the country, the distribution of the special notifications in the form of booklets and posters drawn up in 5 languages has been launched by the Main State Road Police Department.

Since the traffic rule violations on the territory of Azerbaijan Republic are tracked by means of special technical facilities, the rendering of electronic decisions in regard to and in the absence of the persons having committed an administrative offense, the discount and the cancellation fee stipulated in legislation in regard to penalty payments, as well as the departure from Azerbaijan Republic of the foreigners and the persons without citizenship having committed an administrative offense on the territory of our country will be temporarily restricted beginning from February 13, 2020, until implementation of administrative disciplinary measures based on the requirements of clause 17.1.7 of Migration Code of Azerbaijan Republic.

The notifications in the form of the booklet are distributed at border crossing stations to the drivers entering the country along with their transport facilities, and the posters have been fixed on well visible places at those stations.

Besides, the relevant appeals have been sent to the Embassies via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Republic at the beginning of this year in order to deliver to them the information about the requirements of the legislation intended for application to the foreign countries’ citizens.

News.Az

