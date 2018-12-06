Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies and Israeli Innovation Authority hold meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 6, 2018, a round table on Azerbaijani-Israeli Innovation was held at the High Technology Park between the Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Israeli Innovation Authority.

Elmir Velizade, Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan made opening remarks and emphasized that cooperation with Israel in the field of innovation is a priority for Azerbaijan.

At the event, Mr. Avi Luvton, General Director of the Asia Pacific Division of the Israeli Innovation Ministry, spoke about the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the field of innovation.

The event brought together representatives of the High Technology Park, the State Fund for Information Technology Development, the High Technology Research Center and the Azerbaijani start-ups, which have access to the global market under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Finally, the sides exchanged views on joint steps to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of innovation.

News.Az

News.Az