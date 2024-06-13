Minsk keen on continuing interaction with Baku: Belarusian diplomat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarus is keen continuing interaction with brotherly Azerbaijan in all areas, Counselor of the Belarusian Embassy in Russia Aleksandr Shpakovsky wrote on Telegram channel.

Shpakovsky was commenting on the anti-Belarus remarks voiced by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday.He noted that Belarus does not interfere in the internal political processes in Armenia, as well as in the sphere of Yerevan's foreign policy, but, based on the principles of reciprocity, the country awaits similar approaches from its partners and allies.“However, the choice of partners and allies is a sovereign matter for official Minsk, and in this case, the "either-or" approach is unacceptable for us. We have interacted and will continue to interact with brotherly Azerbaijan in all spheres, including military-technical,” the Belarusian diplomat said.Speaking at a parliamentary session, Armenian PM Pashinyan stated that he would never visit Belarus as long as Aleksandr Lukasheko is the president of this country.

News.Az