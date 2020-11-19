Mirvari Fataliyeva: Anti-Azerbaijani statements by some French mayor’s offices have no legal basis

Mirvari Fataliyeva: Anti-Azerbaijani statements by some French mayor’s offices have no legal basis

+ ↺ − 16 px

About 15 mayor’s offices in France has expressed their intention to recognize the “independence” of the illegal regime in Nagorno-Karabakh since the eruption of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan in September 2020, Mirvari Fataliyeva, Secretary General of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France, Head of Paris-Azerbaijan House, told News.Az.

She said anti-Azerbaijani statements made by these mayor’s offices have no legal basis.

“As you know, the territories of these mayor’s offices are densely populated by French people of Armenian origin, who have the opportunity to influence on them. Such statements can be submitted to the French president, but Paris stance will remain unchanged,” Fataliyeva noted.

Fataliyeva reminded that France, as an OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, has voted for UN Security Council resolutions recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory.

“It is true that the French president and foreign minister have recently made biased statements on Nagorno-Karabakh, but we hope they will not undermine years-long Paris-Baku ties,” she said.

Fataliyeva added that Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in France send letters to these mayor’s offices, declaring that Azerbaijan’s position is just, and the country is defending its rights.

News.Az