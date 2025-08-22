Missing Omaha man believed to have died from accidental fall at Rocky Mountain National Park

Authorities say a 23-year-old Omaha man who went missing earlier this month at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado likely died after an accidental fall.

Officials said the body of 23-year-old Blake Kieckhafer was recovered from above Emerald Lake last week, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Rangers used a helicopter during recovery efforts. The helicopter took the body to the Larimer County Coroner's Office.

Kieckhafer was reported missing to park rangers on Aug. 11.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office said the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.

Officials said based on the "circumstances of the scene and death investigation," they believe he accidentally fell.

