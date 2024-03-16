MoD: Events for the Green World Solidarity Year are ongoing

+ ↺ − 16 px

In pursuance of the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on declaring 2024 as the “Green World Solidarity Year” in Azerbaijan, the events held in the Azerbaijan Army continue according to the instructions of Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

With the joint organization of the Defense Ministry and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tree planting campaigns are held in the territories of military units of the Azerbaijan Army, as well as National Defense University and its subordinates.

Various types of trees and flower bushes were planted and landscaping works were carried out in order to contribute to the protection of nature, to make the environment healthy, to increase the greenery, to help restore the ecological balance, to enrich the atmosphere with oxygen, in the campaigns with servicemen, eco-volunteers, professors, teachers, cadets and students.

News.Az