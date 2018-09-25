MoD vows to neutralize any enemy aircraft that will attempt to approach foremost positions of Azerbaijani army

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense issued a statement

The military-political leadership of Armenia resorts to other provocative actions aimed at aggravating the situation on the line of contact of troops, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Sept. 25.

The information about the conduct of training flights with the involvement of military aviation in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan that was disseminated by the enemy is a vivid proof of this, said the statement.

The Defense Ministry vowed that any enemy aircraft that would attempt to approach the foremost positions of the Azerbaijan Army will be immediately neutralized.

The military-political leadership of Armenia bears entire responsibility for possible losses, the statement said.

News.Az

