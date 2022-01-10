Yandex metrika counter

Moderna improves forecast for 2022 sales from COVID-19 vaccine

  • World
  • Share
Moderna improves forecast for 2022 sales from COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna Inc said on Monday it expected to record sales of about $18.5 billion in 2022 from contracts for its COVID-19 vaccine, and about $3.5 billion from potential additional purchases including booster candidates updated for variants, Reuters reports.

The company in November said its sales could be in the range of $17 billion to $22 billion in 2022.

Moderna said it was in the active discussions for additional COVID-19 vaccine contracts this year.

The company also said it was developing a booster vaccine candidate, called mRNA-1273.529, that targets the fast-spreading Omicron variant and expects it to advance into clinical trials in early 2022.

Booster doses of the company's current COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, increased neutralizing antibody levels against Omicron at both 50 microgram and 100 microgram dose levels, the drugmaker said.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      