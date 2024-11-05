MOEX, RTS indices rise by 0.76%

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian stock market opened with the MOEX index growing by 0.76% to 2,614.13 points and the RTS index also by 0.76%, to 844.19 points on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.ru .

The yuan rose by 3.55 kopecks at the opening of Moscow Exchange trading session on Tuesday and reached 13.704 rubles.Later in the day, the MOEX index accelerated its growth and reached 2,618.42 points (+0.93%), while the RTS index was 845.58 points (+0.93%). At the same time, the yuan exchange rate accelerated its growth to 13.748 rubles (+7.95 kopecks).

