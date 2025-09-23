Moldova detains 74 over alleged Russian-backed election plot

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities in Moldova have detained 74 people accused of plotting to incite unrest during the country’s Sept. 28 parliamentary elections.

The suspects were working with Russian intelligence services to organize mass disorder aimed at “creating chaos and undermining confidence in the electoral process.” Investigators added that participants had traveled to Serbia, where they received training in firearms, special equipment, and protest tactics. Each was reportedly paid around €400 for their involvement, News.az reports, Kyiv Independent.

The investigation, launched in July, culminated in more than 200 searches on Sept. 22, during which authorities seized weapons, ammunition, tents, passports, and other materials.

SIS Director Alexandru Musteata identified Andrei Pavlov, a Russian intelligence officer, as the operation’s coordinator, allegedly working alongside exiled pro-Kremlin oligarch Ilan Shor. Pavlov has been linked to similar destabilization campaigns across Europe, Asia, and Africa, Musteata said.

If convicted, those detained face prison sentences of four to eight years.

Chisinau has repeatedly warned of Russian attempts to destabilize Moldova. Recent reporting from Bloomberg and the BBC has also detailed Kremlin plans to interfere in the elections and obstruct Moldova’s path toward European Union membership.

News.Az