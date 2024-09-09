Moldova reduces gas consumption

+ ↺ − 16 px

Natural gas consumption by consumers in Moldova in August 2024 decreased by 15.2% compared to the same period in 2023, News.Az reports citing the press service of Moldovagaz.



Gas consumption fell to 14 million cubic meters, which is 15.2% lower than the data for August 2023, but 15.2% (or 1.8 million cubic meters) higher than the figures for July 2024.According to the company, at the end of August 2024, household consumers paid 98.6% of their gas consumption bills, which is slightly lower than the payment level a year earlier. The share of payment by non-household consumers (legal entities) increased to 98.7%, exceeding last year's figure by 1.3%.The level of payment for natural gas in the country's thermal energy sector reached 100%, exceeding the level of payments in July 2023 by 5.2 percentage points. During the reporting period, 285 consumption points were removed from the network, with a total debt of 1.5 million lei.In addition, 219 consumers were transferred to the advance payment system due to delays in paying for the consumed gas. The level of payment for consumed natural gas in August 2024 amounted to 99.2%, in total - 6.346 billion lei, down by 33.5% compared to the same period last year due to changes in tariffs.

News.Az