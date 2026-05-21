EU and Mexico prepare major trade breakthrough at key summit

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Mexico City will host the eighth summit between the European Union and Mexico on May 22, where European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation on trade and global issues.

The summit is expected to open a new chapter in EU-Mexico relations with the signing of the Modernised Global Agreement and the Interim Agreement on Trade after negotiations were concluded earlier this year, News.Az reports, citing Consilium.

The European Council said the meeting comes amid growing geopolitical uncertainty and will focus on cooperation on shared priorities as well as the latest international developments. António Costa stated that the summit would underline the importance of open and constructive cooperation in addressing current global challenges and opportunities.

Mexico remains one of the EU’s oldest trade partners. Trade turnover between the sides exceeded €86 billion in 2025, including around €53 billion in exports and more than €34 billion in imports. The EU was Mexico’s third-largest trading partner after the United States and China and its second-largest export market.

The new agreements are expected to remove nearly all remaining Mexican tariffs on EU imports and eliminate unnecessary technical barriers to trade, measures aimed at improving competitiveness and simplifying exports and imports between both sides.

The leaders are also expected to discuss cooperation in combating organised crime, climate action, environmental protection, energy security, research, innovation and academic exchanges.

News.Az