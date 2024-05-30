Moldovan president reaffirms commitment to further deepening dialogue with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moldova remains committed to further deepening bilateral dialogue with Azerbaijan, said President Maia Sandu in her congratulatory letter addressed to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.

“On the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, I extend my congratulations to you and the citizens of Azerbaijan. I wish your country continued progress, prosperity, and peace,” the Moldovan president said.“I deeply value the strong relations between the Republic of Moldova and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and I reaffirm my country’s commitment to further deepening our bilateral dialogue. We will always remember how, in times of need, you were there for us. I am confident that, through joint efforts, Moldova and Azerbaijan will fully capitalise on the opportunities to enhance our cooperation in crucial areas such as energy, transport, agriculture, trade and investment, ultimately benefiting citizens of both our countries,” she noted.“I would also like to take this opportunity to commend your decision to host the 29th session of the United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP29). I firmly believe that this event will advance our collective efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and fostering a greener future.With my best wishes, please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” President Sandu added.

News.Az