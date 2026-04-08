Monte-Carlo Masters: Berrettini stuns Medvedev in 49-minute rout

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Daniil Medvedev suffered a stunning 6-0, 6-0 defeat in just 49 minutes against Matteo Berrettini at the Monte-Carlo Masters on Wednesday.

Medvedev managed to win only 17 points in the match, as Berrettini — a former Wimbledon finalist — became the first ATP player in a decade to defeat a top-10 opponent without conceding a single game, News.Az reports, citing Sky Sports.

Entering the tournament as a wild card, Berrettini delivered a clinical performance against an out-of-form Medvedev, who failed to create a single game point on his own serve throughout the match.

This marked the first time Medvedev has lost a tour-level match without winning a game, and it also brought his total number of 6-0 set losses in his career to 10.

After falling behind 6-0, 2-0, Medvedev showed visible frustration, throwing his racket to the back of the court before picking it up and smashing it on the ground, then calmly placing it into a bin.

The former world No. 1 finished the match with 28 unforced errors.

News.Az