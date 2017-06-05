Montenegro officially joins NATO despite internal opposition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Montenegro has officially become the latest member of NATO despite internal opposition, after a ceremony in Washington, DC, APA reports quoting RT.

On Monday, a delegation led by Markovic went to the US State Department ceremony hosted by Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon, officially inaugurating the small Balkan country into the bloc. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg was also in attendance.

During his stay in Washington, Markovic is also expected to meet with US Vice President Mike Pence.

