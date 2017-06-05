Yandex metrika counter

Montenegro officially joins NATO despite internal opposition

  • World
  • Share
Montenegro officially joins NATO despite internal opposition

Montenegro has officially become the latest member of NATO despite internal opposition, after a ceremony in Washington, DC, APA reports quoting RT.

On Monday, a delegation led by Markovic went to the US State Department ceremony hosted by Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon, officially inaugurating the small Balkan country into the bloc. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg was also in attendance.

During his stay in Washington, Markovic is also expected to meet with US Vice President Mike Pence.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      