Monument to Chingiz Aitmatov was erected in Baku

A monument to the prominent Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aytmatov that's supposed to be erected has been installed in Baku, News.az reports.

The monument was brought to the park at the intersection of Suleyman Sani Akhundov street and Binagadi highway in Binagadi district.

It is expected that the monument will have grand inauguration ceremony in ther coming days.

News.Az