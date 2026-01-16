More NATO toops expected in Greenland in coming days

+ ↺ − 16 px

Greenland’s Deputy Prime Minister Mute Egede has stated that “soldiers of NATO are expected to be more present in Greenland in the coming days” for the purpose of military training.

He added that there would also be an increase in military flights and ship activity in the region, News.Az reports, citing DW.

Egede made these remarks after a meeting at the White House with officials from the United States, Denmark, and Greenland, as US President Donald Trump continues to assert that the United States needs to maintain control over the Arctic island. Trump has argued that only the US is capable of adequately defending the strategically important island.

In recent days, Denmark has moved to strengthen its military presence in Greenland and has called for exercises that will involve aircraft, ships, and soldiers, with Sweden confirming its participation. On Wednesday, Germany and France also announced plans to send troops to Greenland to join the exercises.

Denmark reports that it has invested nearly $14 billion in Arctic security. Trump, meanwhile, has ridiculed the efforts to enhance Greenland’s security, dismissing them as equivalent to “two dogsleds.”

The developments raise the question of whether European nations can successfully resist US ambitions to exert control over Greenland.

