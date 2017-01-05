More suspects tied to Istanbul nightclub attack nabbed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several suspects linked to the deadly New Year’s Eve attack at a nightclub here were detained early Thursday on the outskirts of the city, police sources told A

The Istanbul Police Department's Anti-Terror Branch conducted an operation at a housing community in Silivri when it received information individuals who might be linked to the attack were hiding in the area.

“Aid and abet" charges were levied against the suspects who are originally from east Turkestan -- an Uyghur Autonomous Region in northwestern China – according to sources who wished to remain anonymous and did not provide additional information about the operation or the number of suspects detained.

At least 39 people, including a police officer, were killed when an attacker opened fire on partygoers at the Reina nightclub in the Ortakoy district early New Year’s Day.

Sixty-nine people were also hurt, with a number of foreign nationals among the casualties.

Police have detained 34 suspects linked to the attack, excluding Thursday's suspects.

Authorities have released security camera images of the alleged shooter.

News.Az

News.Az