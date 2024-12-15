More Syrians are returning to their homeland from Türkiye following the fall of Assad

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has disclosed the number of Syrians returning to their homeland from Turkey following the collapse of Bashar Assad's regime, News.Az reports.

Yerlikaya noted in a post on X that "before Syria gained its freedom," the number of Syrians returning to their country from Türkiye was 310 on December 6, 176 on December 7, and 240 on December 8.The Interior Minister highlighted a sharp increase in subsequent days. According to him, 1,259 Syrians returned home on December 9, 1,669 on December 10, 1,293 on December 11, 1,553 on December 12, and 1,847 on December 13.In Syria, the Bashar Assad regime began to collapse during the Syrian opposition's attack that started on November 27. The culmination of the attack was the fall of the capital Damascus and Bashar Assad's escape from the country. Before the fall of Damascus, the militants had captured several cities in Western Syria, including Aleppo and Hama.

News.Az