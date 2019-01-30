More than 130 migrants feared drowned in shipwrecks off Djibouti: UN

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 130 migrants are missing off the coast of Djibouti after two overloaded boats capsized in rough seas, the United Nations migration agency said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

A team of gendarmerie found two survivors and the bodies of five migrants, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said in a statement. IOM staff identified an 18-year-old male survivor believed to have been aboard the first boat of 130 passengers, but he had no information on the second, it said.

There was no immediate information on the nationalities or itinerary of those missing.

News.Az

