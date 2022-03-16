More than $500B needed for restoration of Ukraine: PM Shmyhal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Preliminary calculations suggest tht more than 500 billion US dollars are needed to restore everything in Ukraine which was destroyed as a result of the ongoing war, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said after a meeting with the heads of government of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic, News.Az reports citing Unian news agency.

PM Shmyhal praised the EU’s strong support for Ukraine.

“The EU is already giving strong support today. Each of the countries represented here is giving strong support. We expect support in terms of financing the restoration of Ukraine. We call on the whole world to help Ukraine end this war, fill the reconstruction funds of our state. We are grateful for the help and support that dozens of states and millions of people around the world are already providing to Ukraine,” he said.

The premier noted that the Ukrainian government has already set up an appropriate group to assess the losses for the country’s economy as a result of the war.

"Preliminary calculations suggest that now the direct one-time losses for Ukraine amount to more than 565 billion US dollars. Actually, these are the funds that will be required to restore our state,” Shmyhal added.

News.Az