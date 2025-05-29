Morocco fights Tangier wildfires for 4th day

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the fourth straight day, Moroccan authorities continued efforts to combat wildfires on Thursday in the Houara Forest, located in Tangier province in northern Morocco.

The fires broke out Monday amid soaring temperatures and strong winds, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Osman El-Azzaoui, the regional director of the National Agency of Water and Forests in Tangier, told Anadolu that the fires have consumed 85 hectares (210 acres) as of 1500GMT.

“We are facing difficulties in fully extinguishing the fire, despite the deployment of three amphibious Canadair aircraft,” said El-Azzaoui. “We are contending with strong winds and rising temperatures, which are hindering intervention efforts.”

He said that “efforts of the Moroccan army, Royal Gendarmerie, Civil Protection, and Auxiliary Forces are being combined to put out the fire.”

Officials announced May 16 the allocation of approximately $17 million to strengthen forest fire response efforts for the summer of 2025.

The National Agency of Water and Forests in Tangier Director-General Abdelrahim Houmi said a total of 382 forest fires had been recorded in 2024, marking an 82% decrease compared to 2023.

The fires destroyed 874 hectares, with secondary vegetation and seasonal plants accounting for about 45% of the affected area.

Forests cover about 12% of Morocco’s territory and are exposed to annual wildfires, with their intensity varying depending on climate conditions and human activity.

