Morocco flood death toll rises to 37

Authorities confirmed that 14 people were receiving medical treatment following the floods, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Safi is located about 330 kilometers (205 miles) south of the capital, Rabat.

An hour of intense rainfall caused severe flooding in Safi’s old town, inundating homes and shops, washing away cars, and cutting off access to many roads in nearby areas as rescue operations continued.

The deadly flooding comes as Morocco experiences heavy rainfall and snowfall in the Atlas Mountains after seven consecutive years of drought that had depleted several of the country’s main water reservoirs.