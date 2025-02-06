Morocco prevents 78,685 migrant attempts to reach Europe in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Morocco stopped 78,685 migrants from illegally crossing into European Union territory in 2024, a 4.6% increase from the previous year, according to the Interior Ministry on Thursday.

The figures highlight "growing migratory pressure in an unstable regional environment", said the ministry, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Among the migrants, 58% were from West Africa, 12% from North Africa where Morocco is located, and 9% from East and Central Africa, it said.

Years of armed conflict across Africa's Sahel region, unemployment and the impact of climate change on farming communities are among the reasons driving migrants towards Europe.

Morocco and neighboring EU member Spain have strengthened cooperation against undocumented migration.

Last year, there were 14 group attempts to cross into the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, compared with six in 2023, the ministry said.

Moroccan authorities rescued 18,645 would-be migrants from unseaworthy boats in 2024, up 10.8% from 2023, it said.

Last month as many as 50 migrants may have drowned in the latest deadly wreck involving people trying to make the Atlantic crossing from West Africa to Spain's Canary Islands, a migrant rights group said.

News.Az