Erdoğan: Türkiye maintains goal of full EU membership

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“Türkiye is an inseparable part of Europe,” said President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the opening of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

“Türkiye is an integral part of Europe. The common challenges we face today once again demonstrate the strategic importance of our partnership with Europe,” the Turkish President said, News.Az reports, citing APA.

According to Erdoğan, Türkiye maintains its goal of full membership in the European Union.

"The world is facing a crisis regarding the direction it will take, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the opening ceremony of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. The scale of the problem experienced on the international stage is greater than we think."

Erdogan said that today diplomacy goes beyond being merely a field where problems and interests are discussed, and represents the foundation of humanity and a common future.

The president stated that explaining the upheavals in today's international system solely through changes in the balance of power would distance everyone from the essence of the matter:

"Today, along with a power crisis, the world is also experiencing a crisis of direction. The system that is claimed to be rules-based remains silent where the rules are violated. In today's world, we see that the violation of rules has reached the highest level. At the same time, we see that the mechanisms responsible for protecting human rights and international security are ineffective in the face of the most severe attacks."

News.Az