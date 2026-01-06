Morocco welcomes 19.8 million tourists in 2025
Morocco’s tourism sector hit a record in 2025, attracting 19.8 million visitors, the Moroccan Ministry of Tourism announced.
Total tourism revenues surpassed $13 billion, highlighting the industry’s vital role in the national economy, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Officials credit the growth to successful strategic development initiatives, marking a historic milestone for the Kingdom.