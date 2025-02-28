Moscow calls Russia-US talks in Istanbul ‘meaningful, business-like’
Russia's Foreign Ministry. Photo: TASS
The Istanbul consultations between Moscow and Washington were held in a meaningful and business-like manner, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry stated that Russia has proposed the US to consider restoring direct air links.
"The American side has been asked to consider the possibility of restoring direct air links," it added.