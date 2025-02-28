Yandex metrika counter

Moscow calls Russia-US talks in Istanbul ‘meaningful, business-like’

Russia's Foreign Ministry. Photo: TASS

The Istanbul consultations between Moscow and Washington were held in a meaningful and business-like manner, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Discussions were held in a meaningful and business-like manner. The parties agreed to maintain dialogue through this channel," the statement reads, News.Az reports, citing TASS

The ministry stated that Russia has proposed the US to consider restoring direct air links.

"The American side has been asked to consider the possibility of restoring direct air links," it added.


