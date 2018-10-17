Moscow comments on illegal Karabakh visit of acting Armenian PM’s wife with women from Russia

Moscow comments on illegal Karabakh visit of acting Armenian PM’s wife with women from Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan

The Russian Foreign Ministry has commented on the recent illegal visit of Anna Hakobyan, a spouse of acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan together with a group of women from Russia.

“The organizers of this campaign didn’t appeal to the Russian Foreign Ministry, therefore it is difficult for us to objectively judge the campaign’s conception,” the Russian Foreign Ministry told Trend Oct. 17.

“The understanding and support of all parties to the conflict are important for the success of such events,” the ministry said.

Azerbaijan will raise an issue before the Russian Foreign Ministry about the initiative of Anna Hakobyan to organize an illegal visit of Russia’s women to Azerbaijan’s occupied territories, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, told Trend earlier.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az