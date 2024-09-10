Moscow Exchange Index to be calculated in Chinese Yuan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Moscow Exchange has updated the methodology for calculating stock indices, News.Az reports citing the platform's website .

From September 24, it will also be calculated in Chinese currency.The price index in yuan will be calculated once every 15 seconds, and the indices in yuan of total return will be determined daily based on the results of the main trading session.The materials also note that the calculation of price sector indices of construction companies and information technology, which are currently calculated once a day, will be transferred to the mode of once every 15 seconds during the main trading session.In recent weeks, the Moscow Exchange index has been subject to significant fluctuations. Thus, on September 2, it experienced the sharpest fall in two years, losing about four percent, and by the results of the main session on September 9, on the contrary, it grew by more than three percent.

