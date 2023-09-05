Moscow favors unimpeded admission of aid to Karabakh through Aghdam route

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow is in favor of unimpeded admission of humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region to the Aghdam route as well, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, said at a briefing on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

At the same time, Zakharova called for the avoidance of politicizing the issue.

“In this case, the European Union is shyly borrowing the initiative from the Russian side. At the same time, the results of the European Union's actions in general do not lead to normalization of the situation,” she added.

Zakharova also noted that the political statements of Armenian figures make it difficult to solve the issue.

"I think that now everything necessary should be done to improve the situation and minimize the ‘suffering of people’. And once again I want to say that such statements, which we periodically hear, especially in recent days, from the side of Yerevan, spoil [relations] and do not benefit people,” she said.

News.Az