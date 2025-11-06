Moscow hails launch of Russia–Armenia rail link via Azerbaijan and Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk has welcomed the launch of direct railway communication between Russia and Armenia via Azerbaijan and Georgia, describing it as a tangible contribution to peace in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijani media report, citing RIA Novosti.

A train carrying grain arrived in Armenia from Russia on 5 November for the first time in almost 35 years. It travelled through Azerbaijan and Georgia, News.Az reports.

“We welcome the start of railway communication between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Georgia. For the first time since the Republic of Armenia gained independence, direct rail communication is being carried out between our countries. This event is a real, tangible contribution to establishing peace in the South Caucasus, a testament to our work for the sake of regional stability and the economic development of all countries in the region,” Overchuk said.

He noted that the new route strengthens Russia’s transport connectivity with the South Caucasus, increases access to the Armenian market for goods from other Eurasian Economic Union member states, and improves access to EEU markets for Armenian producers.

“It is symbolic that the first cargo transported along this route is Russian grain, one of the most important symbols of life and creation, which once again highlights the common desire to establish peace in the South Caucasus and move from confrontation to cooperation,” Overchuk added.

The deputy prime minister thanked Georgia, as well as his counterparts in Azerbaijan and Armenia, for their efforts to unblock transport links in the region.

“I would like to thank my counterparts – Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan – for our joint work on unblocking transport links in the South Caucasus region, as well as Georgia for its constructive participation in organising transportation along this route,” he said.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced that Baku had lifted all restrictions on the transit of cargo to Armenia. The first such shipment was grain from Kazakhstan. Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan said the delivery would follow the route Aktau–Baku and then continue by rail through Georgia.

News.Az