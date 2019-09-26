Yandex metrika counter

Moscow: New sanctions against Russian firm US claims provides jet fuel to Syria unacceptable

  • Region
  • Share
Moscow: New sanctions against Russian firm US claims provides jet fuel to Syria unacceptable

The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed on Thursday new US sanctions against a Moscow-based company and several individuals over alleged fuel delivery to Syria, APA reports citing Sputnik.

"This, apparently, is a continuation of the old American policy, based on unilateral sanctions, which we consider absolutely unacceptable," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the US Treasury Department said in a press release that it has designated three Russian nationals, one entity and five vessels over their alleged role in providing jet fuel to Russia's forces in Syria.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      