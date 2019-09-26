Moscow: New sanctions against Russian firm US claims provides jet fuel to Syria unacceptable

The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed on Thursday new US sanctions against a Moscow-based company and several individuals over alleged fuel delivery to Syria, APA reports citing Sputnik.

"This, apparently, is a continuation of the old American policy, based on unilateral sanctions, which we consider absolutely unacceptable," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the US Treasury Department said in a press release that it has designated three Russian nationals, one entity and five vessels over their alleged role in providing jet fuel to Russia's forces in Syria.

