Moscow reaffirms readiness to facilitate Baku-Yerevan normalization

Russia stands ready to continue facilitating the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, according to files to the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Baku, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The Russian side is ready to continue providing comprehensive support of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia," according to the document."The signing of the peace treaty, promotion of the process of delimitation and demarcation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, unblocking of transport, logistics and economic ties in the region on the basis of known trilateral agreements at the top level dated 2020-2022 remain the key tasks," according to files.

