Moscow says CSTO budget needs to be amended after Armenia’s refusal of financing

Moscow has underscored the need to amend the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) budget for 2024 due to Yerevan’s refusal of financing, News.Az reports.

“The CSTO’s budget for the current year needs to be adjusted due to the Armenian authorities' refusal to make the assessed contribution,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.The Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Ani Badalyan, said earlier that Yerevan had decided to refrain from financing the organization’s activities.The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the CSTO secretariat will have to use available reserves. The ministry assured that there is no talk of redistributing contributions.“According to some parameters, the CSTO Secretariat and the CSTO Joint Staff have reduced their expenditure part, but primarily due to Yerevan's withdrawal or not appointing its employees to quota positions in the relevant structures,” it added.

