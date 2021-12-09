Moscow to host first 3+3 format meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first meeting of the cooperation platform in the 3+3 format "to ensure peace and stability" in the South Caucasus will be held on Friday in Moscow, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

"The first meeting of the regional cooperation platform in the 3+3 format, put forward by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to ensure lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus, will be held on December 10 in Moscow," the ministry said.

"At the meeting, which will be attended by the deputy foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia and Iran, Turkey will be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister, Ambassador Sedat Onal," it added.

News.Az