Moscow to respond to EU’s 12th package of sanctions, Russian MFA says

Moscow will respond to the 12th package of sanctions that the EU imposed on Russia on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS.

"There will be a response," the ministry said to a question on the subject.

Earlier on Monday, the EU approved the 12th package of sanctions against Russia over the military operation in Ukraine. The new restrictions were introduced against 61 people and 86 companies and organizations.

News.Az