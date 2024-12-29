Moscow-Yerevan flight diverted to Tbilisi due to fog

A Moscow-Yerevan flight operated by Flyone airline was forced to land in Tbilisi, Georgia, due to dense fog in Yerevan.

Although the aircraft reached Yerevan, it could not land because of poor weather conditions and diverted to Tbilisi, News.Az reports, citing Sputnik Armenia. There is currently no information on when the flight will resume and arrive in Yerevan.

