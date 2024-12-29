Yandex metrika counter

Moscow-Yerevan flight diverted to Tbilisi due to fog

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Moscow-Yerevan flight diverted to Tbilisi due to fog
Photo: Skytrax

A Moscow-Yerevan flight operated by Flyone airline was forced to land in Tbilisi, Georgia, due to dense fog in Yerevan.

Although the aircraft reached Yerevan, it could not land because of poor weather conditions and diverted to Tbilisi, News.Az reports, citing Sputnik Armenia.

There is currently no information on when the flight will resume and arrive in Yerevan.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      