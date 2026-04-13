Moses Itauma open to Deontay Wilder test following ‘Bronze Bomber’ callout

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moses Itauma could be on the hunt for a showdown with Deontay Wilder. Itauma is one of the most in-form and hotly tipped fighters in the division.

The 21-year-old has won all 14 fights, 12 of them by KO, nine inside the first two rounds, including Dillian Whyte in the first round, News.Az reports, citing Second Sout.

Last time out, he impressed again by becoming the first man to stop the durable Jermaine Franklin inside five rounds after the American had previously taken both Whyte and Anthony Joshua the full 12 rounds on previous visits to the UK.

Speaking to Seconds Out ahead of Wilder’s recent fight with Derek Chisora, Itauma was asked if he would fight ‘The Bronze Bomber’ and he agreed under one condition.

“If he wins, yeah., But if he loses, what is it like he’s lost to Zhang, and it’s not like he lost closely, he lost badly. So yeah, but I’m not hating on him, you’ve got to kind of weigh up the risk and the reward.

“What do you gain out of beating him, and what do you lose out of losing to him? He is a legend of the sport, and I respect him, but you have to weigh up the pros and cons.”Given that Wilder won a 12-round decision, Itauma could now turn his attention to a fight with the former WBC champion. However, Wilder himself could see that as a very dangerous fight against a young and rising star with very little for him to gain by winning, given there would be no world title on the line.

News.Az