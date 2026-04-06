“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” tops North American box office

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Universal and Illumination’s animated adventure, “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” dominated the North American box office in its opening weekend, earning $130.9 million, according to Comscore data released Sunday.

This marks the biggest debut in North America so far this year, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The film also led internationally, with an estimated weekend cume of $182.4 million, including previews.

Based on the world of Super Mario Bros., the movie follows 2023’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide.

The new film holds a 41 percent approval rating from 167 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences polled by CinemaScore gave it an “A-” on an “A+” to “F” scale.

Amazon MGM Studio’s sci-fi “Project Hail Mary” fell to second place in its third weekend, earning $30.7 million, bringing its North American total to $217.2 million and global gross to $420.7 million.

Rounding out the top three, A24’s romantic comedy “The Drama” opened with $14.4 million this weekend.

News.Az