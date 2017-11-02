MoU approved on Azerbaijan-Poland energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on Nov.2 approving a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the energy sector between the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry and the Polish Energy Ministry, Trend reports.

The Energy Ministry is instructed to ensure implementation of the provisions of the Memorandum mentioned in the decree after its entry into force, the Foreign Ministry is tasked to notify the Government of Poland on the implementation of the internal procedures required for the entry into force of the Memorandum of Understanding.

The MoU was signed on June 27, 2017 in Warsaw.

News.Az

