MoU signed on implementation of Garadagh Wind Power Plant project – Azerbaijani minister

A memorandum of understanding on the implementation of the Garadagh Wind Power Plant project in Azerbaijan was signed, the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC, Caspian HDG LLC and Spain’s Elecnor Company, which specializes in the field of alternative and renewable energy, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the implementation of the Garadagh Wind Power Plant project,” Minister Jabbarov said.

News.Az