Mount Etna erupts again in Sicily - VIDEO

Italy’s Mount Etna, one of Europe’s most active volcanoes, erupted again in Sicily.

There has been an increase in activity at the approximately 3,300-meter-high stratovolcano located on the island of Sicily over the past few days, according to local media reports, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Activity has been particularly observed in the Voragine crater, which started to erupt strongly with lava and ash. Lava flow was also observed from the Voragine crater towards another crater.

According to estimates from the regional office of Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) in Catania, the ash emitted from Etna reached approximately 4.5 kilometers (2.7 miles) in height and moved in a southeast direction.

Due to the ash clouds, INGV issued a red code warning for airplanes passing through the region.

The Civil Protection Department, affiliated with the Prime Minister's Office, also issued a yellow code warning due to the volcanic activity.

Volcanic activity such as ash and lava eruptions from Etna could be seen from Catania and surrounding cities, and ash was also reported to have rained down on Catania.

Mount Etna, the tallest active volcano in Europe, last erupted this strongly with ash and lava in December 2023.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

