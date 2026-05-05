Mountains are becoming too hot

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2026 climbing season in the western United States is expected to be shorter and more dangerous due to unusually warm temperatures and low snowpack, according to a report by Heatmap.

Guides on Mount Rainier say recent years have already seen seasons cut short, often ending around Labor Day instead of late September, largely because of poor snow conditions, News.Az reports, citing Heat Map.

A firm snowpack is crucial for safe climbing, providing stability and reducing risks such as rockfall and exposed ice, but warming temperatures are undermining these conditions.

High-altitude regions are warming at roughly twice the global average, and Rainier has lost about half of its ice since the late 19th century, with several glaciers disappearing in recent years. This trend is contributing to more unstable terrain and increasing the likelihood of accidents.

This year, conditions appear especially severe. Snow levels across the Cascades are far below normal, with some areas reporting only a fraction of typical snowpack, while temperatures have risen well above average. Experts say there is little doubt the climbing season will be shorter, with more hazardous routes and fewer safe days to summit.

Similar patterns are emerging elsewhere, including in Oregon, California, the Alps, and the Himalayas, where warming conditions, melting ice, and increased rockfall are disrupting traditional climbing seasons and forcing route closures. As viable climbing windows shrink, more climbers are attempting ascents during limited periods, increasing congestion and risk on the mountains.

News.Az