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Mountains
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2026 climbing season in the western United States is expected to be shorter and more dangerous due to unusually warm temperatures and low snowpack, according to a report by Heatmap.05 May 2026-14:27
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The world’s longest expressway tunnel, the 22.13-kilometer Tianshan Shengli Tunnel, officially opened to traffic on Friday in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, marking a major milestone in infrastructure development.26 Dec 2025-10:34
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Thirteen people have gone missing while on a ski trip in Russia's Perm region.14 Dec 2025-23:20
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A devastating landslide has claimed the lives of at least 1,000 people in the remote Marra Mountains of western Sudan, according to a statement from the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army (SLM/A).02 Sep 2025-07:24
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Nepal has announced that it will waive climbing permits for 97 of its Himalayan mountains, aiming to encourage exploration of lesser-known peaks. However, the country will raise the fees for summiting Mount Everest, reflecting the growing demand and the need for sustainable management of the world’s tallest mountain.12 Aug 2025-20:11
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Editor's note: Faig Mahmudov is an Azerbaijan-based journalist. The article expresses the author's personal opinion and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.25 Jul 2025-09:25
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A civilian aircraft en route from Eskisehir to Rize-Artvin Airport has crashed near the summit of the Kackar Mountains, killing the pilot and injuring the sole passenger.03 Jul 2025-11:10
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