Mourhaf Abu Qasra becomes top Syrian defense official in transitional government — TV
Mourhaf Abu Qasra, also known by his nikname Abu Hassan al-Hamwi, has been appointed to head the Syrian Defense Ministry in the transitional government, News.az reports citing theSyria TV channel .

According to Al Watan newspaper, Abu Qasra was the commander of the military wing of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham movement (outlawed in Russia), which earlier this month took control of the country's largest cities, including Damascus, and toppled President Bashar Assad.

