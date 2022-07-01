Epidemiological situation with COVID-19 in Azerbaijan ‘under control’ – health minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The epidemiological situation with COVID-19 in Azerbaijan is under control, the country’s health minister told journalists on Friday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Commenting on a slight rise in daily coronavirus infections in Azerbaijan, Minister Teymur Musayev said the epidemiological situation in the country is stable.

“In the summer season, people go to mass events more often. Therefore, there is a slight increase in coronavirus cases. However, the epidemiological situation is stable. There are almost no complications, and the number of hospitalizations is quite low,” he added.

The minister noted that appropriate measures will be taken in case of a sharp increase in infections.

News.Az