MP: Certain circles in Russia do not want to consider Azerbaijan’s interests

The liquidation of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress (VAK) is one of the last examples of Russia’s attitude towards Azerbaijan, Fazil Mustafa, Azerbaijani MP

He was commenting on the cancellation by Russia’s Supreme Court of the VAK registration on the suit of the Russian Justice Ministry on May 15.

“Despite Azerbaijan’s efforts to build neighborly relations with Russia, certain circles in Russia do not want to take Azerbaijan’s interests into account and does not avoid taking the most drastic steps against Azerbaijan,” he said.

Fazil Mustafa noted that these circles merely do not want there to be any organization in Russia serving Azerbaijan’s interests.

“They want VAK to be an organization that is directly controlled from the Kremlin and that fulfills Kremlin’s desires. The Congress has always supported the current government of Russia and never taken any step against the Kremlin. But what seems to be the case is that they desire an organization which is absolutely loyal to them and which speaks out against Azerbaijan. There are differences in views. By having taken such a step, they demonstrated their attitude towards the Azerbaijani state, which is unlikely to develop in positively,” he said.

The MP added: “The Azerbaijani government has already expressed its discontent over the VAK liquidation and the Azerbaijani public is quite sensitive towards this issue. This discontent would probably force Russia to rethink to some extent and it can give up this position.

He stressed that the VAK liquidation is not a legal but a political step.

“If this decision was not politically motivated, the organization which represents an ethnic group in Russia wouldn’t be allowed to be damaged in such way. Taking such a step in a place where over a million Azerbaijanis live is not good for the government. The fulfillment of such a political decision is actually the product of narrow-mindedness,” the MP said.

Speaking to APA of the VAK liquidation, political analyst Gabil Huseynli said that such a step stems from the pro-Armenian position of anti-Azerbaijani forces in Russia which are trying to strain relations between Russia and Azerbaijan.

“Russia has recently given pleasant gifts to Armenia like the creation of a joint Russian-Armenian armed group headed by an Armenians, free provision of Armenia with a large number of modern weapons, including Iskander missiles. As if some dictates Armenia to withdraw from the negotiation process, which is now in a state of stagnation,” he noted.

Huseynli went on to say: “In addition, Armenia further increased military rhetoric and is trying to exasperate Azerbaijan through threats and blackmails. The situation on the frontline remains tense, the settlements of Azerbaijan are under fire. However, our army is giving adequate responses. In other words, Armenia is trying to involve Azerbaijan in a large-scale war through provocations.”

The political analyst said he believes that the VAK liquidation aims to revive and restore AzerRoss, an organization headed by Soyun Sadigov under patronage of Azerbaijan’s former deputy prime minister Abbas Abbasov.

News.Az

