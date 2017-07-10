MPs announce new stage in relations between the US and Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputies of Milli Majlis consider Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson as a positive shift in relations between the two countries, Oxu.Az reports citing haqqin.az.

Head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE Samad Seyidov stated that the meeting of the Azerbaijani leader with the US Secretary of State is a landmark event.

"After a period of fairly cool relations between the US and Azerbaijan, which were observed under President Obama, we are slowly returning to the formerly more trusting communication between Baku and Washington.

Being in Saudi Arabia, in his speech, US President Donald Trump clearly outlined the priorities of his course, making it clear that the US will no longer interfere in the internal affairs of other countries. This statement was accepted by all states, including Azerbaijan, as a new stage in American politics. And the meeting of our President with the US Secretary of State, of course, should be regarded as a new stage in our relations. This event is nothing but recognition by the US of the independence and sovereignty of our country, and henceforth our strategic relations will be built on the basis of respect for each other's interests, non-interference in internal affairs and on a mutually beneficial basis," Seyidov stressed.

Deputy Elmira Akhundova also highly appreciated the meeting of the Azerbaijani President with the US Secretary of State.

"Tillerson is a very wise man and knows the realities of the post-Soviet space. And he understands that Azerbaijan is an important country in the region and that the misunderstanding that was observed under Obama should be eliminated. Of course, we, for our part, also expect a lot from the US, primarily as from the country-co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group in the resolution of the Karabakh conflict. I hope that the current stage of our relations with the US will give a new impetus to the development of equal cooperation," the deputy said.

