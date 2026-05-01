Mumbai-Pune Missing Link opens, cuts travel time

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The Mumbai Pune Expressway has opened its long-awaited “Missing Link” project on May 1, 2026, marking a major upgrade to one of India’s busiest and most important road corridors.

The new 19.84-kilometre stretch connects Khopoli exit and Kusgaon, bypassing the difficult Borghat section of the Western Ghats. This section has long been known for steep gradients, sharp turns, and frequent congestion, making it one of the most challenging parts of the highway, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

By diverting traffic through the new route, authorities expect to reduce the travel distance by around six kilometres and cut journey times by 20 to 30 minutes on normal days. During peak traffic periods such as weekends and festivals, the time savings could be even greater.

The upgrade is especially significant because the Mumbai–Pune corridor is one of India’s most heavily used expressways, handling large volumes of passenger and freight traffic daily. Even small improvements in speed and flow can have a major economic impact.

Officials estimate that congestion in the Borghat section currently leads to substantial delays and fuel wastage, with losses reportedly reaching large daily figures due to idling traffic and slow movement.

The project was inaugurated on Maharashtra Day and is part of broader efforts to modernise highway infrastructure in western India. Importantly, no additional toll charges have been introduced for the new stretch, making it a seamless extension for commuters.

Beyond time savings, the Missing Link is expected to improve road safety by reducing traffic pressure in the older mountainous section, while also enhancing fuel efficiency and lowering emissions through smoother traffic flow.

Overall, the project represents a strategic upgrade to the Mumbai–Pune corridor, aiming to make one of India’s most important intercity routes faster, safer, and more efficient.

News.Az