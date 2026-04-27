Munich court rules man not liable for Porsche damage in dog escape

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A delivery driver who jumped onto a Porsche Cayenne after being startled by dogs is not required to pay for the resulting damage, a Munich court said on Monday.

Two Dalmatians and a crossbreed reportedly emerged from the front door of a house where the man was making a delivery, prompting him to climb onto the bonnet of a Porsche parked outside, according to a statement from the Munich District Court, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The incident, which took place in Freising north of Munich in September 2024, caused more than 2,700 euros (around $3,170) worth of damage in scratches and dents to the car bonnet, the complainant said.

The case reached court after both the delivery driver and his employer refused to cover the repair costs.

Ruling in their favour, the court said it was not certain whether the damage was caused by the startled driver, noting that photographs of the damage appeared to have been taken several months after the incident.

The court also said the complainant should have exercised better control over his dogs and should have been aware that a delivery driver was expected to arrive.

According to the court, the dogs were around three to four metres away from the driver and were not aggressive, as stated by the car owner and a witness. However, this did not exempt the owner from responsibility for controlling the animals.

The court concluded that barking and running toward the driver was sufficient to trigger a flight response, justifying the driver’s reaction.

News.Az